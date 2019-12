The search for an 86-year-old Limerick man has been stood down after a body was found this morning.

Paddy Rainsford from Annagh in Lisnagry was last seen at 7.30pm on Wednesday.

A body has been found in the Ballina area of Tipperary.

He suffered from dementia and may have been in a confused state, according to his family.

Gardaí said they are working closely with the family during this tragic time.