News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí searching for girl, 17, missing from Cork

Gardaí searching for girl, 17, missing from Cork
Mary Ellen O'Donnell was last in the Ballintemple area of Cork, 10 days ago. Picture: Gardaí
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 03:41 PM

Gardaí in Cork are seeking public assistance in finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for 10 days.

Mary Ellen O'Donnell was last in the Anglesea Street, Ballintemple area of the city on February 14.

She is described as being 5' 5" in height, of medium build with long black hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black padded jacket, a black top, black leather pants and Gucci runners.

Anyone with information or who can assist Gardaí in locating Mary are asked to contact gardaí in Anglesea Street on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

READ MORE

Snow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrow

More on this topic

Gardaí concerned for 67-year-old man missing from DundalkGardaí concerned for 67-year-old man missing from Dundalk

Gardaí 'very concerned' for missing Mayo manGardaí 'very concerned' for missing Mayo man

Gardaí seek help locating girl, 14, missing from MeathGardaí seek help locating girl, 14, missing from Meath

Update: Missing Cork man found safe and wellUpdate: Missing Cork man found safe and well


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Taoiseach defends Govt's handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rainTaoiseach defends Govt's handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rain

Snow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrowSnow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrow

Carer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it backCarer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it back

Supreme Court's referral of Dwyer data-retention case 'has important implications for investigation of serious crime'Supreme Court's referral of Dwyer data-retention case 'has important implications for investigation of serious crime'


Lifestyle

'I came here for one thing, and that's to shine. That's why I'm wearing all this sparkly shit.'Review: Mick Flannery and Valerie June, Right Here Right Now festival, Cork Opera House

While love was in the air earlier this month, An Garda Síochána has warned daters of the potential dangers of looking for love online.Making Cents: Online daters can risk more than just their heart

It’s natural to worry if your kids keep picking up colds and tummy bugs at nursery or school.Can I prevent my children getting sick so often?

Right from Steve Cooney’s first didgeridoo note on the opening track of their third album, Dublin-based seven-piece the Bonny Men command their audience’s absolute attention.Album Review: The Bonny Men - The Broken Pledge

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »