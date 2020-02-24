Gardaí searching for girl, 17, missing from Cork

Gardaí in Cork are seeking public assistance in finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for 10 days.

Mary Ellen O'Donnell was last in the Anglesea Street, Ballintemple area of the city on February 14.

She is described as being 5' 5" in height, of medium build with long black hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black padded jacket, a black top, black leather pants and Gucci runners.

Anyone with information or who can assist Gardaí in locating Mary are asked to contact gardaí in Anglesea Street on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.