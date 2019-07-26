News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí searching for gang who broke into house of young couple with new-born baby

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 09:33 PM

A young couple with a new-born baby have been left terrified after a gang forced their way into their Dublin home and threatened them at knifepoint.

A handbag and papers were stolen during the robbery, which happened in Clondalkin last night at around 13.30pm.

Gardaí have confirmed they are searching for a gang of four men, one of whom was armed with a knife.

The gang broke into a house on the Old Nangor Road last night, threatening the parents of a 12-day old baby before fleeing with a handbag, passports and other documentation.

The couple, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were uninjured but terrified by their ordeal.

It is thought the gang may have fled because they heard the new-born baby crying.

Gardaí say investigations into what they have described as an 'aggravated burglary' in Clondalkin last night are ongoing.

TOPIC: Gardai

