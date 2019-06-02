NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí searching for driver of silver Ford Focus following Dundalk hit-and-run

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 02, 2019 - 09:11 AM

Gardaí are searching for the driver of a silver coloured Ford Focus after a man was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Dundalk in Co Louth.

They are describing the incident, which happened at Barrack Street around 9.55am yesterday morning, as 'a deliberate act of endangerment'.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Ruairi Ó Murchú says the whole community is in shock.

"We're talking about 10 o'clock on a Saturday morning," said Ó Murchú.

"People are going about their business when all of a sudden, somebody is mown down by a car.

"There's children running around, there's people probably walking their dogs.

"Nobody is anticipating anything like that. And the only thing that you can decide is that the intent was to seriously injure or worse."

Gardaí are appealing to the public for any information about the current whereabouts of, or on the driver of, a Silver Ford Focus, 99-D-25111.

Anyone who can provide assistance is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station 0429388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

