Gardaí in Newbridge have searched a building believed to be a brothel.

Gardaí had a warrant to search a property on Eyre St in Newbridge under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Act 1993.

They have interviewed two non-Irish nationals, one from the Dominican Republic and one person from Brazil.

Kildare Superintendent, Martin Walker said the search took place around 10pm last night.

A file will now be sent to the DPP for final directions.