Gardaí search for missing Kilkenny man

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for help to find a man missing since yesterday.

David Kelly, aged 52, who went missing from Kilkenny area is described as being five foot nine inches tall with a thin build and short grey hair.

Officers said he drives a distinctive Black Mitsubishi Jeep which has a large amount of Chrome trimming.

David Kelly's Black Mitsubishi Jeep.

It also has an image on the rear window of ‘The Joker’ from the Batman comics with the words ‘Why so Serious’ written underneath it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.