Gardaí search for missing Dublin man missing since Wednesday

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in finding a missing Dublin man.

Keith Dalton, 50, from Cherryfield Avenue, Walkinstown, Dublin 12 who was last seen on Wednesday.

Keith Dalton

Keith is described as being 5’ 4” in height, slight build with short grey hair and has a recently grown short grey beard.

When last seen he was wearing a black leather jacket, dark jeans and black runners.

Anyone who may have seen Keith or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station or any Garda Station.