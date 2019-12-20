News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí search for missing Dublin man missing since Wednesday

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 10:08 PM

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in finding a missing Dublin man.

Keith Dalton, 50, from Cherryfield Avenue, Walkinstown, Dublin 12 who was last seen on Wednesday.

Keith Dalton
Keith Dalton

Keith is described as being 5’ 4” in height, slight build with short grey hair and has a recently grown short grey beard.

When last seen he was wearing a black leather jacket, dark jeans and black runners.

Anyone who may have seen Keith or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station or any Garda Station.

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for help to find man missing from ClareGardaí appeal for help to find man missing from Clare

Gardaí searching for missing Limerick man find bodyGardaí searching for missing Limerick man find body

Limerick man, 86, with dementia missingLimerick man, 86, with dementia missing

Gardaí renew appeal for public's help in locating missing 13-year-old from DublinGardaí renew appeal for public's help in locating missing 13-year-old from Dublin


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Varadkar: I'm happy Verona Murphy didn't get elected Varadkar: I'm happy Verona Murphy didn't get elected

Leo's Brexit warning: 'The harder approach being taken by Boris Johnson is a risk to us'Leo's Brexit warning: 'The harder approach being taken by Boris Johnson is a risk to us'

Gardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in LongfordGardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in Longford

Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote


Lifestyle

Don’t panic. You still have a few days left to pick up your wine and wine-related Christmas presents. We all fret far too much about the wine for the Christmas dinner, remember that turkey matches everything but nothing matches Brussel sprouts so there is no perfect match.The best wines to go with your Christmas dinner

Conor English tells how his research on Frank Murphy resulted in a biography and a unique insight into 20th-century buildingsCork architect led mid-20th century Cork design

There has long been a tradition of supporting charities in the comedy scene. Esther McCarthy talks to top Irish comedians about the causes close to their heartsHo ho help: Comedians who stand up for charity

These highly-rated heroes deserve a place on your bathroom shelf, says Katie Wright.9 beauty products from 2019 that are actually worth the hype

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »