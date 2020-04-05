Gardaí search for man who allegedly coughed into woman's face in Donegal

Gardaí in Donegal are searching for a man whom they believe deliberately coughed into a woman's face while she was out walking.

The incident happened yesterday morning at about 9.40am in Letterkenny.

Gardaí say the man was walking in the opposite direction to the woman at the Hospital Roundabout when the incident occurred.

"She came to the crossing at the Hospital Roundabout where she met a male who was walking in the opposite direction."

Gardaí say this ordeal has left the woman frightened.

The male continued on foot down the DeValera Road towards the Oatfield Roundabout. It is believed he may have been travelling from the Glencar direction.

He is described as being middle-aged, average built, around 5ft 8, wearing a grey beanie type hat with a dark jacket and dark trousers. He also had a black cloth shopping bag with him.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with a dashcam who may have been in the area or anyone who thinks that they may have observed this male that morning should get in contact with Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.