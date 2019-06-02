Gardaí search for gunman after man shot outside shopping centre in west Dublin

Gardaí are hunting for a gunman who shot a man in the stomach in west Dublin last night.

It happened outside a busy Lidl shopping centre on Blakestown Road in Blanchardstown.

The victim of the attack, a man in his 40s, looked for shelter in the busy Lidl supermarket where he was soon assisted by Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics before being rushed to hospital.

His condition has been described as "serious but not life-threatening". It is understood the man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The incident occurred around 5.20pm yesterday evening.

A spokesperson for Lidl said last night they were not in a position to comment at present as the incident is under investigation by gardaí.

A large garda presence remains in the area today and a car found burned out nearby is also being examined to see if it may be connected to the attack.

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Donnelly said it is sadly becoming an all too frequent occurrence in Dublin 15, adding that action is needed to stop the drugs gangs that are ripping the local community apart.