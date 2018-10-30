Gardaí search for driver in Co Louth hit-and-run collision

Gardaí were yesterday hunting for a driver who mounted a car onto a footpath and struck three people in an early morning incident in Co Louth at the weekend.

The three victims suffered various non-life threatening injuries in the terrifying hit-and-run, which happen on Market St in Ardee at around 1.15am on Sunday.

It is thought that a car driven by a male, with a female passenger, drove onto a footpath and struck three pedestrians, two women aged 20 and 21, and a male aged 53.

The three individuals suffered injuries, including fractures, and were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The car involved in the collision crashed a short distance away from the scene and was abandoned.

Investigating gardaí have appealed to people who witness the incident or the occupants fleeing the car to come forward.

They also sought footage from people who may have dash cams and were passing the area at the time.

They are asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 687 1134 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Co Galway are investigating a serious collision between a minibus and a 20-year-old pedestrian at Inverin at 11pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514720.