Gardaí search for car's occupants who fled scene of Cork crash

Gardaí are searching for the occupants of a car who fled the scene after it crashed into another car and flipped onto its side on the northside of Cork city last night.

The incident occurred at around midnight on Harbour View Road in Knocknaheeny when a car carrying up to four people was in collision with a second car being driven by a man in his 30s.

The first car slipped onto its side before its occupants fled. It is not clear if any suffered injuries.

Emergency services including members of Cork City Fire Brigade and National Ambulance Service paramedics rushed to the scene.

The man in his 30s, who was the sole occupant of the second car, was treated at the scene before being taken to the Mercy University Hospital with what are described as minor injuries.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.