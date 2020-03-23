Gardaí search for bomb equipment after arrests

Garda anti-terrorist officers are continuing to search lands for suspected bomb-making equipment in an isolated area bordering three Leinster counties.

The searches follow the questioning and release of three men, suspected of being long-time associates of dissident republican groups.

They were arrested near a disused quarry on Sunday after a lengthy operation by the Special Detective Unit and the National Surveillance Unit.

The three are believed to be experienced technicians with links to the New IRA.

The SDU, backed up by the heavily-armed Emergency Response Unit, swooped on the men at the quarry. Intelligence indicated that explosives, possibly including under-car bombs, were being made there and in other locations.

However, subsequent searches have not uncovered any suspect equipment or components, but examinations are understood to be continuing.

Two of the men arrested, both aged in their 40s, have addresses in Dublin, while a third man, aged in his 50s, lives in Carlow.

They were all detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and held in Garda stations across Dublin. Gardaí issued a statement later yesterday stated that all three men had been released, but that investigations were continuing.

After the arrests, Deputy Commissioner John Twomey, Policing and Security, said:

“This ongoing operation demonstrates An Garda Síochána’s determination to ensure the security of our state, in the midst of the ongoing critical Covid-19 situation.

“All of An Garda Síochána’s specialist units whose responsibility it is to protect the security of the State continued to be fully resourced and active keeping people safe at this time.”