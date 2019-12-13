Gardaí say no reports of cars ramming on the northside despite video

Gardaí say they have had no official complaints regarding a reported ramming incident on the northside of Cork city this week.

Two video clips have been widely shared on social media in recent days. They show the drivers of a people carrier and a smaller car ramming each other in their cars in a housing estate in the Glen area of the city.

However, despite the video clip being widely shared, gardaí in Cork said that no formal complaint has been made regarding the incident.

The guards said they don't comment on social media speculation. "If anyone is aware of any such incident, gardaí would ask that they report the matter," a garda spokesperson said.

In the videos, the car engines can be heard revving and smoke can be seen billowing from burning tyres as both cars ram each other head-on.

READ MORE Cars filmed ramming each other in Cork city estate

The driver of the people carrier tries to drive the other car back several feet before the smaller car reverses and then rams into the people carrier.

At another stage, the smaller car drives at the rear of the people carrier before both cars speed off in separate directions.

It’s believed the incident occurred at the junction of Arderin Way, close to St Brendan’s Church and the local community centre.

It was witnessed by a number of people, including at least one person who recorded the event on a mobile phone.

Eyewitnesses suggest that one car is being driven by a man while a woman is behind the wheel of the other.

Local councillors have hit out at the response to the incident.

Cllr Kenneth O'Flynn described the gardaí as "asleep at the wheel".

"It is taking people multiple attempts to get through to the guards," he said.

"They aren't reporting incidents because they have lost their trust."

Sinn Féin councillor Thomas Gould said that there are repeated issues of antisocial behaviour in the area lately. Gardaí said they have no received reports of same.

"We can see issues of drug-dealing, criminality, antisocial behaviour," Mr Gould said.

"Residents are afraid to leave their homes in the middle of the day for fear of intimidation."

Mr Gould said he raised concerns about the issues at recent Joint Policing Committee and local policing forum meetings.