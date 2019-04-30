NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí say drink driving cases are being thrown out of court over handcuff confusion

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 07:30 AM

Rank and file gardaí say drink driving cases are being thrown out of court because of confusion over the use of handcuffs when arresting suspects.

They want the Garda Commissioner to urgently issue officers with clear protocols on when they can and cannot use handcuffs.

It is one of the motions being discussed at the GRA Conference in Killarney.

GRA members say they are very disappointed that serious cases such as drink driving matters are being struck out of court because of a lack of clarity over when they can and cannot use handcuffs.

The issue will be debated at the GRA's Annual Conference in Killarney in Co Kerry today, where members will urge Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to issue them with clear protocols on handcuff use when arresting suspects.

John Joe O'Connell from the Kildare Division of the GRA, says it needs to be addressed.

"It's very disappointing that cases of a serious nature - drink driving - would be struck out from court in relation to the use of handcuffs," said Mr O'Connell

"So we're looking for clarity from the Commissioner on that."

The GRA, which represents 11,000 gardaí, will today discuss setting up a full-time public order unit for Dublin, a 24/7 armed support unit at every garda division, giving members encrypted USBs, and greater supports for officers attending traumatic scenes.

READ MORE

Gardaí question dozens in prostitution crackdown

More on this topic

2.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in Donegal

Two arrested following ATM theft in Antrim

Belgian media group to buy INM for €145.6m

Mother of Waterford acid attack victim does not believe it was racially motivated

KEYWORDS

Gardaí

More in this Section

Majority of Irish unaware hepatitis, while measles still killing in EU

Calls for top Garda to attend feud meeting in Drogheda

More armed gardaí to be deployed in Limerick, say bosses

N. Ireland farmers going back to burning fossil fuels after RHI scandal, politicians told


Lifestyle

7 celebs who became beauty icons later in life, as research shows older women are ‘most confident’

This €399 massage gadget is the post-exercise pain reliever that you never knew you needed

Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist 2019: What you need to know about the 6 books

Hanging basket masterclass: Here’s how to make the best flower display in easy 8 steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »