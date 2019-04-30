Gardaí say drink driving cases are being thrown out of court over handcuff confusion

Rank and file gardaí say drink driving cases are being thrown out of court because of confusion over the use of handcuffs when arresting suspects.

They want the Garda Commissioner to urgently issue officers with clear protocols on when they can and cannot use handcuffs.

It is one of the motions being discussed at the GRA Conference in Killarney.

GRA members say they are very disappointed that serious cases such as drink driving matters are being struck out of court because of a lack of clarity over when they can and cannot use handcuffs.

The issue will be debated at the GRA's Annual Conference in Killarney in Co Kerry today, where members will urge Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to issue them with clear protocols on handcuff use when arresting suspects.

John Joe O'Connell from the Kildare Division of the GRA, says it needs to be addressed.

"It's very disappointing that cases of a serious nature - drink driving - would be struck out from court in relation to the use of handcuffs," said Mr O'Connell

"So we're looking for clarity from the Commissioner on that."

The GRA, which represents 11,000 gardaí, will today discuss setting up a full-time public order unit for Dublin, a 24/7 armed support unit at every garda division, giving members encrypted USBs, and greater supports for officers attending traumatic scenes.