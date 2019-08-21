Gardaí rule out hate element to attack on Muslim teen in Dublin

Garda sources have said there is no indication that the assault of a Muslim teenager in a Dublin suburb was a hate crime.

The incident — footage of which emerged online — appears to show the girl having her hijab forcibly removed by a gang of teenagers in Dundrum on Sunday afternoon. It drew widespread criticism, including from Minister for Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, who described it as a hate crime.

However, while gardaí confirmed that the incident was being investigated, they described what occurred as a “random assault”. A Garda source said there was currently no indication that the incident was a hate crime. No arrests have been made.

The video clip appears to show the attack on the 14-year-old, in which she is also pelted with eggs.

Deputy Green Party leader Catherine Martin condemned the incident.

“Violence like this stems from racist rhetoric,” she said. “Words become actions.”

Ms Madigan, a TD for the area, said: “I very much welcome the fact that gardaí have confirmed that this awful hate crime and assault is under investigation. I wish them a speedy resolution in bringing the culprits of this crime to justice.”

INAR Ireland, an organisation with nearly 100 member groups opposing racism, tweeted that the incident was a “racist incident”.

