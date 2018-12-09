Gardaí rule out foul play in Dunmanway death

Gardaí say they are no longer treating as suspicious the death of a man in his 50s whose body was found outside a house in West Cork yesterday.

It follows the completion of a post-mortem on the man’s body at Cork University Hospital.

The body was discovered outside a house in the Direens area, just outside the town, around 10.30am yesterday.

The area was sealed off as gardaí initially treated the death as suspicious.

But a garda spokesman said the post-mortem has ruled out foul play and the results of the autopsy will form part of the garda file which will now be prepared for the coroner’s court in due course.