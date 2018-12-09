NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí rule out foul play in Dunmanway death

Sunday, December 09, 2018 - 12:43 PM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Gardaí say they are no longer treating as suspicious the death of a man in his 50s whose body was found outside a house in West Cork yesterday.

It follows the completion of a post-mortem on the man’s body at Cork University Hospital.

The body was discovered outside a house in the Direens area, just outside the town, around 10.30am yesterday.

The area was sealed off as gardaí initially treated the death as suspicious.

But a garda spokesman said the post-mortem has ruled out foul play and the results of the autopsy will form part of the garda file which will now be prepared for the coroner’s court in due course.


KEYWORDS

Corkdeath

More in this Section

Man dies after car and lorry collide in Waterford

Groups to protest religious influence on National Maternity Hospital in Dublin

'Someone somewhere has information' - Father's plea on anniversary of Trevor Deely disappearance

Unions call on Govt to help teachers left abandoned by Grafton College closure


Lifestyle

Personal trainers and nutritionists reveal their simple secrets to a healthier Christmas

Live the green dream and let plants take root in your home

Sleep tight, baby: A bed system you can use from birth to 10 years old

Wish List: Festive stocking choices for Christmas shoppers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »