Gardaí resume questioning of man, 28, in relation to attempted ATM theft in Cavan

Gardaí have resumed questioning a 28-year-old man in connection with the attempted robbery of an ATM in Virginia in Co Cavan last week, after he was discharged from hospital.

The man who was arrested at the scene last Wednesday had his period of detention suspended while he was receiving medical treatment.

He is now being detained at Bailieborough Garda Station.

Two other men - aged 25 and 61 - have been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing.