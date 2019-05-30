NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí resolve Cork hospital stand-off with man who threatened self-harm

File photo
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 04:46 PM

Gardai have resolved a stand-off incident at the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork city where a man armed with a knife climbed on to the roof and threatened to self-harm.

The alarm was raised at around 1pm when the man climbed on to the roof of the hospital on College Rd.

A trained garda negotiator was dispatched along with other emergency services.

Gardai requested a media blackout as they dealt with the incident.

But they have just confirmed that the incident has been resolved, without injury.

The man, who is in his 40s, is now being assessed by medical personnel.

