Gardaí rescue man who fell into canal during tail end of Storm Ciara in Galway

File photo of O’Brien’s Bridge in Galway.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 12:58 PM

Gardaí have rescued a man after he fell into a canal in Galway city at the tail end of Storm Ciara.

Gardaí said a young man fell into the icy waters of Corrib canal at O’Brien’s Bridge in the city at around 2.10am during what officers described as hazardous weather conditions on Tuesday.

Garda Kevin Molyneaux, Garda Jonathan Durkin and Sergeant Gearóid O Dúinn were called to the scene where they saw the man struggling in the water.

Members of the public had got a lifebuoy to the young man but were having difficulty in retrieving him from the water.

Garda Molyneaux, Garda Durkin and Sergeant O Dúinn went to the brink of the canal where they were able to catch hold of the man, and bring him to safety.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway where he received treatment for hypothermia and minor injuries.

Superintendent Marie Skehill of Galway Garda Station said: "The members involved are to be commended for their selfless actions and prompt response which lead to the successful rescue of this young man.”

GalwayrescueGardaiTOPIC: Gardai

