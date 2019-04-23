NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí require training in disability awareness

By Seán McCárthaigh

Reporter

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 04:00 AM

Gardaí and other frontline workers in the criminal justice system need specialised training in disability awareness to meet statutory obligations under international and domestic law, stakeholders have acknowledged.

The Irish Criminal/Civil Justice and Disability Network has called for such training as well as improved interaction between criminal justice agencies and organisations representing people with disabilities.

The ICJDN said there is a need to establish a regular forum for addressing issues concerning access to justice for people with learning, intellectual and physical disabilities.

The organisation, which provides a national platform for disability organisations and criminal justice agencies including gardaí, judges, the Courts Service, the Prison Service, the Probation Service and members of the legal profession, said such changes were required “to create a positive culture” between the two groups.

READ MORE

Gardaí warn 'Border Works Road' in Killarney closed due to gorse fire

The ICJDN said there was a clear recognition at a recent meeting of stakeholders of the need for specialist training for frontline staff, particularly gardaí. It said fresh initiatives were critical for how the State responded to its obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities as well as the Criminal Justice (Victims of Crime) Act and Assisted Decision Making (Capacity) Act.

ICJDN chairman Jerry Carroll said criminal justice agencies currently had very little awareness of the needs of people with disabilities.

ICJDN founder and spokesperson Fiona Murphy said it is important that gardaí are provided with training and supports, including the use of intermediaries, which meet the needs of individuals with a disability who come in contact with them.

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault on cyclist

Man injured after being knocked off his bike and assaulted

Garda still a force to be reckoned with

Watch: Lucky escape for Shannon shoppers after car crashes into filling station

More in this Section

Man appears in court charged with Derry bomb hoax

PSNI make arrest after church damaged in Antrim

Buildings lost as firefighters battle gorse fire in Donegal

Siptu to ballot 17,000 hospital support staff on strike action


Lifestyle

Ensuring your estate goes to those you wish

Snap to it and be app aware: Tips to keep kids safe in a social media world

‘Furniture’ play is couched in relatable language

Have tapes, will travel: Shimkovitz on his quest to spread the word on Africa's rarest music

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »