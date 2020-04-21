Gardaí report high level of compliance with virus restrictions

There has been a high compliance to the Covid-19 restrictions, according to Gardaí.

From April 8, when Temporary Restrictions (Covid 19) Regulations 2020 came into effect, they were invoked by Gardaí just 34 times up to April 18.

In all cases where arrests were made.

Gardaí also said the regulations were invoked in cases where the people involved had received “a number of warnings”.

In addition, there were 405 Covid-19 related incidents that started as potential breaches of the regulations, but led to the discovery of other offences.

As a result, legislation for offences such as public order, assault, road traffic, and drugs was used instead of the Covid-19 regulations, which have since been extended to May 5.

This included incidents involving house and street parties, gatherings beyond the family unit, and non-essential travel.

A Garda spokesperson said Gardaí adopted a “graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent”.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “An Garda Síochána’s role is to keep people safe through community engagement, particularly with the vulnerable, and our tradition of policing by consent.

"In that spirit, Gardaí are engaging with a large amount of people every day and in the vast majority of cases, they are complying with the public health guidelines.

"It is vital this continues because it will help save lives.

“I want to thank the public for this and also the great support they are giving to our members every day.”

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to offer my sympathies to those who have lost loved ones to Covid-19.”

The Policing Authority praised the way Gardaí have used their new powers so far. A spokesperson said: “The authority is satisfied that the Garda Síochána fully understands the temporary and exceptional nature of the new powers and the importance that any use of the new powers is appropriately and fully recorded.

“The success of its oversight will depend on the fullest information and arrangements being in place for real-time reporting of any issues of public interest to the chairperson or chief executive and for weekly reporting to the authority on the use of the new powers.

“Any use by the Garda Síochána of the spit-hoods which were introduced in the last few weeks are being reported directly to the authority and it is intended to seek more complete information on their, so far, limited use.”

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to:

Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice social distancing