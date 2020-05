A man in his 30s has been arrested after a number of criminal damage incidents in Gorey, Co Wexford.

Two cars and a van were significantly damaged by fire at two separate locations in the area in the early hours of this morning.

A container belonging to a retail premises was also damaged by fire during the incident along with a small amount of damage to a garda car.

The total value of damage caused is thought to be €70,000.

He is being questioned at Enniscorthy Garda Station.