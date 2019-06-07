News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí renew appeal to help locate man, 55, missing from Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 07, 2019 - 10:34 AM

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for assistance in locating a 55-year-old man who is missing in Dublin.

Gerard Taylor is missing from Sandyford since May 25.

He was last seen near Ballinteer Avenue, Ballinteer, Dublin 16, at approximately 9am that day.

In an earlier appeal, gardaí said Mr Taylor was also captured on CCTV footage boarding the Luas at Stillorgan at 7.30am.

He was also leaving the Milltown Luas Station at 8.05am, walking in the direction of Richmond Avenue South.

He is described as 5’ 10” in height and of medium build. He has grey hair and stubble, blue eyes and wears glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue sports cap, black jacket with a hood, bottle green coloured chino trousers and navy trainers.

Any information on Mr Taylor's whereabouts should be reported to Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

