Gardaí renew appeal to help locate man, 55, missing from Dublin

Gardaí have a renewed an appeal for help in locating a missing 55-year-old from Dublin.

Gerard Taylor was last seen when he left his home in Sandyford at around 9am on Saturday, May 25.

He is described as being approximately 6ft tall with a medium build, grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a navy blue jacket with a hood, green trousers, and a navy blue cap.

Any information on Gerard's whereabouts should be reported to Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.