Gardaí renew appeal to find missing teen Alan Ryan

Thursday, November 01, 2018 - 05:39 PM

Gardaí in Drogheda, Co Louth have renewed their appeal to locate missing teen Alan Ryan who has been missing for more than five weeks.

16-year-old Alan has been missing from his home in Greenhills, Drogheda since September 22.

He was last seen on October 2 at Aston Quay in Dublin.

He is described as being 5' 11", with blue eyes and brown hair. It is not known what Alan was wearing when he was last seen.

Alan is known to frequent Dublin City centre and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact Drogheda Garda Station on (041) 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

