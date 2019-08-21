News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí renew appeal over missing Offaly woman last seen in Clare

Gardaí renew appeal over missing Offaly woman last seen in Clare
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 10:13 PM

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman missing from Co Offaly.

Pauline Walsh, 54, has been missing from Tullamore since she left her home on Tuesday, August 6.

She was sighted in Co. Clare where her car was located.

Pauline is described as being 5'7" and of a medium build with blue eyes and short blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket with a blue fleece underneath, dark trousers and black runners with a white sole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

US trade deal ‘highly unlikely’ with Irish hard border, Boris Johnson warned

More on this topic

Garda appeal over missing Wicklow teenagerGarda appeal over missing Wicklow teenager

14-year-old missing from Dublin located safe and well 14-year-old missing from Dublin located safe and well

Gardaí renew appeal for help to find 48-year-old Dublin manGardaí renew appeal for help to find 48-year-old Dublin man

Update: Missing Dublin woman found safe and wellUpdate: Missing Dublin woman found safe and well

TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Senior garda appointed to investigation into street attack on Muslim girlSenior garda appointed to investigation into street attack on Muslim girl

Beef industry talks conclude with some agreement but price still an issueBeef industry talks conclude with some agreement but price still an issue

More than €400,000 recovered in ATM theft investigationMore than €400,000 recovered in ATM theft investigation

Man accused of firework attack in Copper Face Jacks has bail conditions relaxed so he can work at Electric PicnicMan accused of firework attack in Copper Face Jacks has bail conditions relaxed so he can work at Electric Picnic


Lifestyle

Triathlete Carolyn Hayes is flat out. Since October 2018, she’s literally been racing around the world.On the treble: Triathlete Carolyn Hayes goes flat out to win a place in the Olympics

Children starting or going back to school is a reminder of how we all need an energy boost when sitting at a desk for hours, no matter what our age.Energy fix: Top 8 snacks for children

A sommelier shares her top tips.The dos and don’ts of serving wine – you just might have been doing it all wrong

It’s that time of year again; the long summer days are numbered, summer’s lease is all too short as she takes her last few breaths.Learning Points: Top tips on coping with back to school stress for you and the kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »