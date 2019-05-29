Gardaí renew appeal on first anniversary of woman's disappearance in Louth

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on a woman missing from Co. Louth on the first anniversary of her disappearance.

There have been no sightings of Giedre Raguckaite since she left a house with two men, in May last year.

Lithuanian national Giedre arrived in Ireland in March 2018 and took up residence in Drogheda.

The 29-year-old moved to College Heights, Hoey's Lane, Dundalk, at the end of April.

She moved out of that accommodation on May 24 and, in the next five days, there were two sightings of her in the Dundalk area.

She was last seen being assisted into a house by two men in Laytown, Co Meath, on May 29 of last year at 11pm.

It's understood she was very intoxicated and she left that house with these men about three hours later.

There has been no sightings or contact with Giedre since that time.

Gardaí are looking for any information from the public, especially those who observed her in the company of these two men.