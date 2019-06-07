Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in Co Kerry

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a fatal crash in Co Kerry last Sunday.

A man in his 40s died after being struck by a car while cycling on the Gap of Dunloe Road near Beaufort.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The incident occurred at around 8am in the morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Killarney Garda Station 064-6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area close to the time of the collision, especially those with dashcam footage.