Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Cork sexual assault

Togher Garda Station, Cork. Picture: Google Maps
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 11:11 AM

Gardaí investigating a serious sexual assault of a woman in Cork nine days ago have renewed their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to a man who made an anonymous phone call to Togher Garda Station in relation to the incident on August 24.

"Gardaí are appealing for this man or anyone who may have information to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494712 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111," a garda spokesperson said.

The alleged incident occurred in the vicinity of Connolly Rd/ Vicars Rd, Ballyphehane.

A previous garda appeal asked anyone who noticed anything suspicious or motorists who may have dashcam footage between 4am and 7am on Saturday August 24 to get in touch.

