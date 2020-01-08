News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardai renew appeal for witnesses to attempted abduction of woman in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 01:20 PM

As part of the investigation into the attempted abduction of a female in her 60s, on Blackhorse Avenue on Monday, January 6, Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses.

Gardaí believe that at approximately 7.30am on the morning of 6 January 2020, the injured party spoke briefly to an elderly lady who was walking a dog. They met close to Cumiskeys pub.

Gardaí are anxious to speak to this person who was walking their dog, and who may be in a position to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Blanchardstown Garda station at 01-6667008 .

Suspect in 'completely random' attempted abduction identified thanks to child's coat victim took from car boot

