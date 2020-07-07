Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to 2018 Kildare shooting to come forward

Gardaí in Kildare have renewed an appeal for witnesses to a 2018 shooting in an estate in Leixlip.

Clive Staunton's body was found in the Glen Easton estate in the town on November 15 that year.

A man was arrested in relation to the incident yesterday, gardaí say, and remains in custody at Leixlip Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

"Gardaí are asking anyone who saw Clive Staunton on 15th November, 2018 to contact them," a spokesperson for the force said.

"Gardaí are also asking anyone who saw his van, a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (registration 96-D-22788) with a distinctive red stripe on both sides, travelling between Bath Avenue, Dublin 4 and Leixlip, Co. Kildare between 8pm and 9.15pm on this date to make themselves known.

"An Garda Síochána would also like to speak to anyone who was in the Glen Easton estate in Leixlip between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on 15th November, 2018.

"Gardaí are also appealing for information on the movement of a silver/grey Volvo S40 (old-style square back) between Leixlip, Co. Kildare and Manor Kilbride, Co. Wicklow on the same date," the spokesperson added.