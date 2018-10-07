Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses of fatal road collision in Dublin

Sunday, October 07, 2018 - 02:22 PM

Gardaí investigating a fatal road collision have renewed their appeal for witnesses.

The fatal road traffic collision occurred on the Naas Rd, Co Dublin on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

A male pedestrian in his 30s was fatally injured following a collision involving a van at approximately 4.15am.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The injured man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí investigating the incident wish to renew their appeal for witnesses who may have travelled this stretch of road in the early hours of the September 30, and in particular any taxi drivers or motorists who have not come forward to date.

Witnesses are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01 666 7600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

GardaiRoad CollisionNaas RoadDublin

