Gardaí renew appeal for public's help in locating missing 13-year-old from Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 01:01 PM

Gardaí in Coolock in Co Dublin are renewing their appeal for the public's assistance in locating Chantelle Doyle who was last seen in the vicinity of Dublin Airport on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

The 13-year-old is described as being approximately five foot two inches in height with a slight build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black boots, a pink fair jacket, blue jeans and a black top.

Anyone who may have seen Chantelle or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Former head of RTÉ appointed chair of Policing Authority

