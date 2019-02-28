NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí renew appeal for public help in finding Waterford woman

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 10:27 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information in tracing the whereabouts of 54-year-old Mary Ryan, who was last seen at Clonard Park, Waterford on December 15, 2018.

Mary is described as being 6’ 2’’ in height and of slight build with black hair.

In the photograph of Mary (above), she has blond hair which has since been dyed black.

It is not known what clothing Mary was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen Mary or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More on this topic

Man, 34, missing from Co Wexford

Gardaí release CCTV footage of Icelandic man missing in Dublin

Gardaí concerned for man missing in Dublin for five weeks

Gardaí renew appeal for for public's help in locating missing Icelandic man in Dublin


More in this Section

Adoption proposal 'doesn't mean a hell of a lot' says rights group

Timing of fire in Santry meant it was easier to evacuate buildling, Dublin Fire Brigade says

Nearly 400 people diagnoses with mumps in 2018

Hopes that back to work guide for cancer survivors will help with anxiety and loss of confidence


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Facing our fears is the best way to conquer anxieties

When a disease is for life

Cork poet Seán Ó Ríordáin was a man far ahead of his time

John Grant is  playing music mined from his problematic past

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »