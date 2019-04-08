Gardaí renew appeal for missing man Jon Jonsson

Gardaí in Ballymun have renewed their appeal to the public to help trace the whereabouts of missing man Jon Jonsson.

The 41-year-old Icelandic man was last seen in Whitehall, Dublin, at approximately 11am on Saturday, February 9.

He is described as 6 ft, medium build, with short brown hair and wearing a black padded jacket when he was last seen.

Jon had a room key card from the Bonnington Hotel in his possession when he went missing.

Despite ongoing searches he has yet to be located. Family members are anxious to make contact with him and are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Jon or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.