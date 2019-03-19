NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí renew appeal for information on Tina Satchwell on two-year anniversary of her disappearance

Tina Satchwell, who went missing two years ago
Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 02:41 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí in Co Cork are renewing their appeal for information on tracing the whereabouts of Tina Satchwell who is missing from her home on Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork March 2017.

Tina, 47, was last seen two years ago and the investigation has seen a lot of media attention through various appeals and searches carried out.

To date, this investigation has resulted in over 330 separate lines of enquiry being conducted, gardaí said.

These include liaison with colleagues internationally and engagement with Interpol.

Over 100 hours of CCTV has been viewed and in excess of 100 statements have been taken to date. Gardaí in Midleton District have been assisted by specialist Garda units including the Garda Air Support Unit, Garda Water Unit and Garda Dog Unit

READ MORE

Quinn family used firm as their 'personal bank' and withdrew €1.95bn, High Court hears

Gardaí are appealing for anybody with information to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 – 4621550, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Tina is described as 5’ 7’’, of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

More on this topic

Search goes on for woman who disappeared without trace almost two years ago

KEYWORDS

Tina SatchwellMissing PeopleGardaíCork

More in this Section

Shivs and Shanks: Exhibition of improvised weapons goes on display on Spike Island

Prisons seek to ease fears over backlog of sex offenders for treatment programme

Cystic fibrosis patients call for new hospital facilities

Update: Body found in search for missing Ruth Maguire in Carlingford


Lifestyle

Are you drinking out of the right wine glass?

Tempted to renovate your home? TV’s Kunle Barker shares 4 top tips for getting started

Francis Rossi: ‘Think about my legacy? That would be far too pompous’

From celery juice to skincare and taking her baby to work, Miranda Kerr shares her morning routine

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »