Gardaí renew appeal for information on Tina Satchwell on two-year anniversary of her disappearance

Gardaí in Co Cork are renewing their appeal for information on tracing the whereabouts of Tina Satchwell who is missing from her home on Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork March 2017.

Tina, 47, was last seen two years ago and the investigation has seen a lot of media attention through various appeals and searches carried out.

To date, this investigation has resulted in over 330 separate lines of enquiry being conducted, gardaí said.

These include liaison with colleagues internationally and engagement with Interpol.

Over 100 hours of CCTV has been viewed and in excess of 100 statements have been taken to date. Gardaí in Midleton District have been assisted by specialist Garda units including the Garda Air Support Unit, Garda Water Unit and Garda Dog Unit

Gardaí are appealing for anybody with information to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 – 4621550, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Tina is described as 5’ 7’’, of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes.