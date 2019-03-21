NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí renew appeal for information on missing teen

Nadine Walsh
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 10:26 PM

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who is missing from Dublin.

Nadine Walsh is missing from the Clontarf area since March 7.

She is described as 5' 4'' in height, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen Nadine was wearing a school uniform which was a white shirt, grey skirt and black bubble jacket.

She is known to frequent Dublin City Centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 666-4300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

