News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí renew appeal for information on Kildare murder from a decade ago

Gardaí renew appeal for information on Kildare murder from a decade ago
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 05:49 PM

Gardaí investigating the murder of 81-year-old Michael Crowe 10 years ago today are appealing for help from the public.

Michael died at his home in Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare on October 4, 2009.

At around 6am a loud bang was heard and a fire broke out in the Crowe family home.

Two other members of Michael’s family, who were in the house at the time, managed to escape but Michael was unable to do so. He died of injuries sustained.

The Gardaí said: "We are appealing to any witnesses or any person who has any information about the murder of Michael Crowe to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."

READ MORE

Mother of woman who died after fire in building with major safety defects calls for full investigation


murdercrimeKildare

More in this Section

Youth charged with defiling 13-year-old girl while comforting her after another youth had sex with herYouth charged with defiling 13-year-old girl while comforting her after another youth had sex with her

Sinn Féin candidate selection throws up election conundrums for other parties in KerrySinn Féin candidate selection throws up election conundrums for other parties in Kerry

Taoiseach willing to consider Brexit extension but would prefer a dealTaoiseach willing to consider Brexit extension but would prefer a deal

23 pregnant women have been in custody in prison this year23 pregnant women have been in custody in prison this year


Lifestyle

Cork city set to spill some secrets over the weekend.From Copenhagen to Cork: City to listen up to Danish architecture and design expert

An insight into the world of gardening.Gardening Notes: Your guide to what's on

If you've grown chillies this year, you may want to know which chilli goes best in which dish, writes Hannah Stephenson.Hot tips on the perfect chillis

Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October. Hannah Stephenson advises how to ensure your fruit keeps its bite.Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »