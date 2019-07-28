News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí renew appeal for information on Deirdre Jacob 21 years after her disappearance

Gardaí renew appeal for information on Deirdre Jacob 21 years after her disappearance
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 12:14 PM

Gardaí in Kildare have renewed an appeal for information in relation to Deirdre Jacob who has been missing for 21 years today.

Deirdre was last seen crossing the road towards her home at Roseberry, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, at around 3pm on Tuesday, July 28, 1998.

She was 18 years old at the time, five foot three inches tall with a slim build, grey/green eyes and dark chin-length hair.

She was wearing a navy v-neck t-shirt with a white trim-on collar and sleeves, navy or black straight jeans and blue Nike runners.

She was carrying a distinctive black satchel type bag with long shoulder straps and the word CAT in large yellow capital letters was printed on the front of the bag.

A photo of the type of bag Deirdre was carrying at the time she went missing in 1998. Pic: Garda Press Office
A photo of the type of bag Deirdre was carrying at the time she went missing in 1998. Pic: Garda Press Office

The bag has never been found and Gardaí are appealing for any information "no matter how small".

Officers are also interested in hearing from anyone who has ever found or noticed a bag similar to this.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station at 045-431212, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Dublin Gardaí issue appeal for missing teenager

More on this topic

Dublin Gardaí issue appeal for missing teenagerDublin Gardaí issue appeal for missing teenager

Gardaí find body of man who went missing two weeks agoGardaí find body of man who went missing two weeks ago

Update: Man missing from his home in Dublin found safe and wellUpdate: Man missing from his home in Dublin found safe and well

Gardaí appeal for help in finding man last seen in Louth in May 2018Gardaí appeal for help in finding man last seen in Louth in May 2018

missing personDeirdre JacobTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Police participation in NI gay pride parade ’empowering’Police participation in NI gay pride parade ’empowering’

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.5mNo winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.5m

Gardaí appeal for help in finding man last seen in Louth in May 2018Gardaí appeal for help in finding man last seen in Louth in May 2018

Martin slams 'scandalous' two-year waiting list for kids with disabilities in CorkMartin slams 'scandalous' two-year waiting list for kids with disabilities in Cork


Lifestyle

Over the decades, at home and abroad, The Menu has always attempted to support refill shops, where the consumer brings along their own containers thus negating the need to wastefully dispose of excess packaging.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »