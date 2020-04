Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on a crash in Co. Carlow almost two weeks ago after a woman involved died yesterday.

The crash happened at the crossroad of the Rathoe Road and the Castlemore Road at 2am on Wednesday, April 8.

Three people who were in the car were taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny, with serious injuries.

A woman in her 20s died yesterday as a result of her injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area to come forward.