NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí renew appeal for information on 2005 murder of Shaun Duffy

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 09:43 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí in Donegal have issued a renewed appeal for information into the murder of 36-year-old Shaun Duffy in 2005.

Mr Duffy was murdered in his home at Meenacross, Dungloe, Co Donegal on the morning of January 29, 2005.

Mr Duffy returned home at 2.30am on January 29 after a night out and was attacked and stabbed to death.

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal for information in this case.

They believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

READ MORE: Funeral details announced for tragic Donegal quartet who died in crash

Gardaí have thanked all those who came forward and assisted with the investigation to date.

Gardaí say "it is never too late to do the right thing and assist in bring Shaun’s killer or killers to justice".

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Milford Garda Station on 074 91 53114 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.


KEYWORDS

GardaíDonegalShaun Duffy

More in this Section

'It’s been an appalling week' as 10 people die in road traffic accidents

Sub-zero overnight temperatures expected as nationwide snow and ice warning takes effect

Two women held over murder of Belfast community worker

Ireland's third level education system classified as 'in danger'


Lifestyle

5 foods that could help keep joints healthy during colder months

Ask a counsellor: ‘My teenage sons have sided with my abusive ex – what should I do?’

Making Cents: These boots are made for selling all your old stuff

Melissa McCarthy’s move away from comedy has paid off

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »