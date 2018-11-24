Home»ireland

Gardaí renew appeal for help to find missing Cork teen

Saturday, November 24, 2018 - 03:53 PM

Gardaí have renewed their public appeal for information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Julian Reed.

Julian was last seen on the morning of Thursday, November 15 in Dripsey, Co Cork.

He is described as being 4’ 9’’ tall, of slim build and with blue eyes and short black hair. When last seen he was wearing a light green hooded top, a dark tracksuit bottom and black runners.

Anyone who has seen Julian or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


