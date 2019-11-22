News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí renew appeal for help in locating girl, 15, missing from Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 06:09 PM

The public is again being asked to help find a teenage girl missing from Tallaght in Dublin.

Christine Green, who was last seen in The Square Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 16, may be in the Newry area of Co. Down.

The 15-year-old, who's broad, has blue/green eyes with blonde hair and dyed light blue tips.

She was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black jeans and black runners.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Christine is asked to contact Gardaí in Ronanstown on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

TOPIC: Missing people

