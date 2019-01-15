NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí renew appeal for help in finding 18-year-old missing from Dublin

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 09:41 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information on whereabouts of a missing Dublin man.

18-year-old Dylan Keogh was last seen in the Clontarf area on Friday, January 11 between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.

Dylan is described as being 5' 8" with a medium build, long black hair and brown eyes.

He has a scar on the left-hand side of his forehead.

When last seen Dylan was wearing a navy 'onesie' black runners and a blue bandana on his forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.


