Gardaí renew appeal for for public's help in locating missing Icelandic man in Dublin

Sunday, February 24, 2019 - 11:04 AM

Gardaí in Ballymun have renewed their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 41-year-old Jon Jonsson.

Icelandic man Jon Jonsson was last seen in the Whitehall area on Saturday, February 9.

Mr Jonsson, who is from Iceland, was last seen in Whitehall at approximately 11am on Saturday, February 9.

He is described as being 6 foot tall, of medium build, with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black padded jacket.

Despite ongoing searches, he has yet to be located.

Jon Jonsson.

Family members are anxious to make contact with him and are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Jon or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

