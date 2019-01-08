Gardaí release man without charge in connection with alleged sexual assault in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Dublin in the early hours of December 9, 2018.

The woman alleges that she was attacked in a car in the Dublin 4 and Dublin 1 areas.

The suspect in his 30s was brought to Irishtown Garda station last Thursday, and he was later released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

The incident is said to have taken place around the Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Merrion Road, Serpentine Avenue areas of Dublin 4 between 00.43am and 2.14am.

The woman described her alleged attacker as being in his late 20s or early 30s, with a short beard, glasses, short dark hair and a short-sleeved shirt.