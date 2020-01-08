News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí release man arrested in connection with attempted abduction

Gardaí stopping cars in the search for the suspect in Monday's attempted abduction. Pic: Garda Facebook Page.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 09:31 AM

The suspect in the attempted abduction of a woman Dublin has been released by gardaí.

A file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The 20-year-old man had been arrested in relation to the assault and attempted abduction of a woman in her 60s near Blackhorse Avenue on Monday morning.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who was in the area between 6am and 8am on January 6, or anyone who may have information about this incident, who has not yet contacted gardaí, to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage that were travelling in the Blackhorse Avenue area at this time to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Health sector crisis sees heart surgery postponed eight times for Wexford boy, 7


