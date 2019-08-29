Gardaí release man, 24, arrested in connection with murder of Vincent Parsons

A man arrested in connection with the murder of Vincent Parsons in Dublin has been released without charge.

The 24-year-old was arrested yesterday. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution and investigations are ongoing.

34-year-old Vincent Parsons was out with friends at a pub in Killinarden on Saturday night when he was assaulted.

The father of two was later found with serious head injuries at a nearby estate.

He was brought to Tallaght Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Monday evening.

Gardaí believe he suffered an extremely violent death and that at least two people were involved.

Investigating Gardaí are continuing their appeal to the public for information and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of a pub in Killinarden on Saturday night between 10pm and 11pm to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.