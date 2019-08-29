News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí release man, 24, arrested in connection with murder of Vincent Parsons

Gardaí release man, 24, arrested in connection with murder of Vincent Parsons
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 03:45 PM

A man arrested in connection with the murder of Vincent Parsons in Dublin has been released without charge.

The 24-year-old was arrested yesterday. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution and investigations are ongoing.

34-year-old Vincent Parsons was out with friends at a pub in Killinarden on Saturday night when he was assaulted.

The father of two was later found with serious head injuries at a nearby estate.

He was brought to Tallaght Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Monday evening.

Gardaí believe he suffered an extremely violent death and that at least two people were involved.

Investigating Gardaí are continuing their appeal to the public for information and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of a pub in Killinarden on Saturday night between 10pm and 11pm to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Planning sought for windfarm on site of unopened €48m dump

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

‘We just go out and pick what we need for dinner’‘We just go out and pick what we need for dinner’

Here's how the weather is shaping up for this year's Electric PicnicHere's how the weather is shaping up for this year's Electric Picnic

Vincent Parsons

More in this Section

Councillors call on government to act on ‘new working homeless’Councillors call on government to act on ‘new working homeless’

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to 'serious sexual assault' in Cork cityGardaí appeal for witnesses to 'serious sexual assault' in Cork city

French fishing boat detained off Cork coastFrench fishing boat detained off Cork coast

Almost 79,000 Irish passports issued to people in the UK in first half of 2019Almost 79,000 Irish passports issued to people in the UK in first half of 2019


Lifestyle

The research suggests that protein post-workout drinks don’t actually make that much difference to your muscles.A new study says protein shakes might not be the best choice for exercise recovery – so what is?

Well, normal service was certainly restored after last year’s scorching anomaly and so when we park up by Long Strand — a pit stop on our way home from much further west where the default setting has been monsoon — a hefty ‘breeze’ may have the surf roiling and boiling but it’s also strong enough to send clouds scudding across the sky, allowing a feisty late-afternoon sun to radiate down a rare transfusion of Vitamin D.The Fish Basket: Is this restaurant one of West Cork's best kept secrets?

Want to escape the crowds on your next trip? These gems are as hidden as can be, says Luke Rix-Standing.We found the least-visited country on each continent – here’s why you should go

As let’s face it routines and schedules mostly go out the window during the summer months.Mum's the word: A study in getting us all ready to slot back into the school routine

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »