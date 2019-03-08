NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí release image of car in connection with Dublin shooting

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 10:02 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have released a photo of a car in connection with the shooting of David Lynch in Dublin last week.

Mr Lynch was shot dead at Foxdene, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 last Friday at around 2.15pm.

READ MORE: PSNI investigate two shootings in the North

Gardaí investigating the shooting are looking for information about two vehicles. The first vehicle is a White Peugeot Partner van, registration number 141 D 6118.

Officers are looking for any information on the location of this vehicle between December 18, 2018, and March 1, 2019. They have said that on March 1, 2019, a red 'N' plate was displayed on the front window and on the rear door of the van.

A CCTV image of the Grey Toyota Avensis. Pic: Garda Press Office

The second vehicle is a Grey Toyota Avensis, registration number 12 KE 576 which was stolen from an address in Celbridge, on February 14, 2019.

Gardaí are asking for any information on the whereabouts of this car or anyone who may have seen it between February 14 and March 1, 2019.

People can contact Gardaí at Lucan Garda Station on 01 - 6667300, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

