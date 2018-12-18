Gardaí release EvoFit of sexual assault suspect

Gardaí investigating an alleged sexual assault on a woman in a taxi after she left a Christmas party last weekend have released an EvoFit of a suspect and an image of a white cab.

Investigators took the step of releasing the images after conducting a detailed interview with the woman following which a detailed facial recognition image of the suspect was created.

Senior gardaí released the image and a photograph of a white taxi to the public in a bid for information on the identity and location of the man.

The woman, aged in her early 20s, is understood to have attended a Christmas party in south Dublin city on Saturday last, December 8.

In the early hours of Sunday, she left the party. She travelled in a taxi from the Shelbourne Road area across the River Liffey to Emmet Street, near Mountjoy Square, in the north inner city.

In a statement, Gardaí said officers in Irishtown Garda Station were renewing their appeal for witnesses regarding the incident in the early hours.

The statement said: “The victim was brought from Serpentine Avenue through the city centre to Emmet Street in a white taxi where Gardaí believe it was parked on Emmet Street between 2am to 3am.”

It said the man was described as between 27 to 35-years-old, short black hair, with a beard. He was wearing glasses at the time. He was also wearing a short sleeved shirt.

“Gardaí wish to make contact with any persons in the Shelbourne Road or Serpentine Avenue area between 12.45am and 2am to come forward and also in the Emmet Street area of Dublin 1 from 2am to 3am to contact us," a statement said.

“If any motorists who were in these areas and have dashcam in the vehicles, if they can check their footage and contact investigating Gardaí.”

The statement said gardaí were also appealing to any persons who may have travelled in a white taxi in the early hours of Sunday to contact them at Irishtown Garda station 01 - 6669600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.